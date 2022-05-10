Newcastle may have been handed a significant transfer boost after quotes from PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with the Magpies back in January, and it seems he’s open to a move to the Premier League as we approach the summer.

“I am a PSV player, and I am concentrating on the three games we have left this season,” he said.

“I don’t have my head in other things. After that, I’ll go on holiday, and I’ll have time to talk about possible next projects, but until then I don’t want to worry about that.

“Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine but a dream of every footballer.

“That is the biggest and most important league in the world.

“As a little boy in Ivory Coast, Chelsea was the club of my heart. Because Didier Drogba, the best Ivorian striker ever, played there. He is one of my great idols.

“Later, I also became a fan of Manchester City when Yaya Touré played there. Like me, he played in midfield.

“Drogba and Touré are the great legends of Ivorian football. Players who really put African football on the map.”