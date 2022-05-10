6’3′ Africa star opens the door to Newcastle move

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle may have been handed a significant transfer boost after quotes from PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with the Magpies back in January, and it seems he’s open to a move to the Premier League as we approach the summer.

“I am a PSV player, and I am concentrating on the three games we have left this season,” he said.

“I don’t have my head in other things. After that, I’ll go on holiday, and I’ll have time to talk about possible next projects, but until then I don’t want to worry about that.

“Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine but a dream of every footballer.

“That is the biggest and most important league in the world.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs star on verge of leaving the club after only 52 appearances
Barcelona enter the race for Liverpool transfer target
Journalist responds to claim about Man United star being a “problem” at his former club

“As a little boy in Ivory Coast, Chelsea was the club of my heart. Because Didier Drogba, the best Ivorian striker ever, played there. He is one of my great idols.

“Later, I also became a fan of Manchester City when Yaya Touré played there. Like me, he played in midfield.

“Drogba and Touré are the great legends of Ivorian football. Players who really put African football on the map.”

More Stories Ibrahim Sangare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.