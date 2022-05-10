Spurs star on verge of leaving the club after only 52 appearances

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon could reportedly be on the verge of leaving the club this summer, due to the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon in his position.

That’s the view of Alasdair Gold, speaking on his podcast, with Sessegnon clearly now the first choice under Antonio Conte after some huge improvement this season.

Reguilon looked an exciting signing when he first joined Spurs, but his future looks in real doubt now after just 52 appearances for the club in the Premier League.

“So yeah, superb, really happy with Sess and time to push on now. If he can stay clear of injuries play these last three matches of the season for Spurs, get what could be a really crucial pre-season in under Conte. Next season, I think he makes that left wing-back spot his own,” Gold said.

“I think he does, because like I say I’m not entirely sure whether Sergio Reguilon will still be at the club or not, or whether that will be a move that happens and I think, Sess, he’s the chosen one, as it were.”