Video: Carragher – Haaland signing makes Premier League strongest in the world

One of the two dominant transfer sagas has been wrapped up before the summer break. On Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City officially announced the signing of Erling Braut Haaland.

Their announcement made no mention of a fee but reports have put the figure at around €60m for the 21-year-old superstar. As it stands, it appears the other star deemed to be a future dominant force, Kylian Mbappe, will be playing his football in Paris or Madrid, but that saga still has some to run.

As Liverpool attempt to wrestle the title away from Haaland’s future team, Jamie Carragher was positive about the signing, saying that it proved the Premier League was the strongest in the world.

? "It's a great signing not just for Man City but for the Premier League also."@Carra23 gives his reaction to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/YuH6evSgH9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

Carragher made the point that having missed the prime years of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Premier League, Haaland’s signing proves the pulling power of English football. No doubt Real Madrid will be keen to secure Mbappe’s signature as a counterweight to the talent in English football and having had a representative in the Champions League final in three of the last four years, it does appear as if the riches of the Premier League are prevailing.