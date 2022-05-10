Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he cannot talk about about a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Watch below as the City boss looked pretty excited and said that he’d love to be able to give an answer about the story from the Athletic and others, even though he can’t at the moment for legal reasons…

? “I would love to talk honestly but I can’t.” Pep Guardiola on his role in signing players. pic.twitter.com/ZMR1HJewuH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

Guardiola may have tried to keep quiet here, but this is almost a confirmation in itself, as if there really was nothing to the transfer rumours then he’d just come out and deny it all.

Haaland will surely be an exciting signing for City after some superb form in his time in the Bundesliga.