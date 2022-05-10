Video: Sadio Mane puts Liverpool level with Manchester City on points

Liverpool fans must have been fearing the worst after they went 1-0 down to Aston Villa, following on from a frustrating draw with Tottenham Hotspur. But after just three minutes the Reds found an equaliser and with 25 to go, have taken the lead through Sadio Mane.

Douglas Luiz gave the home side the lead, but Villa couldn’t hang onto it long, conceding a scrappy goal to Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp had opted to rest several of his stars, including Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara for the clash, but would end up calling on both to try and secure a crucial win and keep their title challenge alive. The latter was instrumental in launching the counter-attack which would see Mane score his goal.

"Mané does what Mané does best!" ? Liverpool turn things around at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/un417b3GKn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022

That takes Liverpool level with Manchester City on points, although behind on goal difference, with Pep Guardiola’s side in action against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Should Liverpool want any hope of overcoming City, they will be aware that they will likely need to win all of their remaining games.