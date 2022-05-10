‘WAGatha Christie’ trial starts as Colleen Rooney is sued by Rebekah Vardy

Even those who profess not to take an interest in the so-called ‘WAG culture’ were hooked on this story. When Coleen Rooney revealed that a friend of hers had been selling stories about her and her husband Wayne, nobody expected the ending – ‘It’s… Rebekah Vardy.’

Coleen had been suspicious that one of her friends had been selling stories about the couple to the tabloid papers and started a her own personal investigation. After posting a series of fake stories on her Instagram, she narrowed down the people that could see them and then waited to see which ones made the news. Eventually the list of people these fake stories were available to was narrowed down to just Rebekah Vardy’s account.

Vardy, who has been married to Leicester City star Jamie since 2016, has strenuously denied the accusations levelled at her. As Reuters report, the case being brought against Coleen Rooney is for libel, which is damaging someone’s reputation through false claims.

BREAKING Arriving at the High Court, it’s…….Rebekah Vardy. Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne arrived 30 seconds earlier pic.twitter.com/SGNk4cvJKX — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 10, 2022

Rooney must prove that the stories came from Vardy, with perhaps the key loophole being that others also had access to Vardy’s Instagram account. As the Today in Focus podcast detailed, judges have urged the two parties to settle the matter outside of court, but both are steadfast in their position and want to be proven right.