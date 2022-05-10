Watch: Douglas Luiz threatens Liverpool title hopes, Matip responds

Liverpool went into their Tuesday night fixture with Aston Villa knowing that nothing but a win would keep alive their hopes of keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race. They couldn’t have wished for a worse start.

Jurgen Klopp opted to rotate slightly for the match, resting Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara for the match. All three played in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham at the weekend and the German manager was likely looking to freshen up his team.

The team that came flying out the traps was Aston Villa though, who took an early lead after just 3 minutes through Douglas Luiz.

 

Liverpool didn’t waste much time in responding though, with Villa park enjoying their lead for barely three minutes thereafter. A frenetic start to the match continued with a scramble in the Villa box, finished by Joel Matip.

Liverpool must win to go level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table, with latter taking on Wolves on Wednesday evening.

