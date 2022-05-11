“Absolutely loving him” – Steven Gerrard names £100m Liverpool-linked ace as one of world’s top midfielders

Tipped to become one of England’s standout youngsters during his time in the Championship, after opting to join Borussia Dortmund two years ago, midfielder Jude Bellingham has continued to see his stock rise.

The young midfielder, who teamed up with the Black and Yellows back in 2020 after moving from Birmingham City in a deal worth £22.5m, has become one of his country’s finest prospects.

Not only is the hard-working 18-year-old tearing it up in Germany’s top flight, but he has also earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad.

Set to form a formidable partnership alongside the likes of Declan Rice, this year could prove to be pivotal in the teenager’s career.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool?

Despite having a contract at Dortmund until 2025, Bellingham has been relentlessly linked with a switch back to England – this time to the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seemingly favourites (Mirror) to sign him in a deal worth a staggering £100m (Daily Mail).

One person who would undoubtedly be pleased if his old side were to pull off one of the biggest transfers in the history of football is ex-midfielder and club legend Steven Gerrard.

Speaking recently on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube Channel, Gerrard, when asked which five midfielders he rates highest, named Bellingham as a top talent.

“I love Jude Bellingham, absolutely loving him,” the Aston Villa boss said.