Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks all is not well between Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Egypt international is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and has just over a year remaining on his current deal, meaning he’d be a free agent next summer.

This is undoubtedly a big worry for Liverpool after his superb form for the Reds down the years, and Agbonlahor thinks there are signs of issues between him and Klopp.

Watch the video below as the pundit tells talkSPORT that Salah didn’t look happy being benched against Aston Villa yesterday, and that he’ll be looking at Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City and wondering if he could be justified in demanding big money to stay at Anfield…

? “Salah didn’t look happy. Something doesn’t seem right between him and Klopp!” ? “Haaland’s on £375k a week at #MCFC…Salah won’t be changing his terms! You either pay it or he’ll be going.”@Ga11Agbon believes there is a problem between Salah and Klopp at #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/eoaJa5Xt9z — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 11, 2022

Liverpool surely need to sort this situation out as soon as possible, with Salah’s form tailing off at just the wrong time.

The 29-year-old isn’t firing at the moment, with this contract issue possibly a distraction just when LFC need him at his best as they chase the quadruple.