Xavi provides update on Ronald Araujo after Barcelona defender was hospitalised with concussion

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona manager Xavi has provided a reassuring update on the condition of Ronald Araujo after the defender had to be taken to hospital after being concussed in last night’s game against Celta Vigo.

The Uruguay international suffered what looked like a pretty serious head injury, but Xavi insists the player is now out of trouble and was mainly kept in hospital as a precaution.

Xavi says he’d heard from the doctors that Araujo was conscious and that he and his players no longer needed to worry about the 23-year-old.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Xavi said: “The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in hospital but he is out of danger.

“The doctor said we shouldn’t worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more.”

Ronald Araujo in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal handed encouragement from early transfer talks with Premier League star
Arsenal learn asking price for top transfer target, six other clubs also have an interest
Both Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp criticise Jon Moss’ refereeing

Barca beat Celta 3-1 thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but one imagines the players must have been far more concerned about the wellbeing of their team-mate than the result.

Araujo has been a key player for Xavi’s side this season, playing 42 games in all competitions and contributing four goals from centre-back.

Last month, it was confirmed, as per the BBC, that the South American had signed a new contract at the Nou Camp.

More Stories Ronald Araujo Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.