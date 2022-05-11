Arsenal are said to have been given encouragement over their reported bid to land Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City midfielder is expected to become available this summer, with his contract at the King Power Stadium set to end in 2023.

Unwilling to sign a new contract, Leicester need to sell Tielemans this summer if they want to raise money from his sale.

And that has brought transfer attention aplenty, including from Arsenal, who are being tipped to make a move this summer.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal’s ‘key decision-makers’ are all in favour of a move for the Belgian.

And not only that, but there have been encouraging signs in the early rounds of negotiations with Tielemans’ representatives, according to the report.

Arsenal need a Champions League-calibre midfield for next season amid their likely qualification for the competition.

And Tielemans would put them well on their way after an impressive spell with the Foxes.