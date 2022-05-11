Euro giants contact Arsenal over potential £25million transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been approached over a summer transfer window move for out-of-favour winger Nicolas Pepe.

According to Super Deporte, Sevilla have sounded out the Gunners over a possible deal for Pepe, and could be open to signing him if the money is right.

A recent report from the Sun stated that Arsenal could accept just £25million for Pepe this summer, despite the Ivory Coast international being their record signing, coming in for around £72m just a few years ago, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Pepe looked a world class attacking player during his time at former club Lille, and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career once again with a move away from the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe to leave Arsenal for Sevilla?
The 26-year-old has shown moments of quality in his time at the Emirates Stadium, so clearly hasn’t completely lost all that talent, but he just doesn’t seem the right fit for this team.

Sevilla could be a good move for Pepe at this stage in his career, but it makes sense that Monchi and co. aren’t too keen to pay over the odds for the player.

