Arsenal star with uncertain future emerges as transfer target for European league leaders

Arsenal FC
Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly a summer transfer window target for AC Milan after impressing on loan at Marseille.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium, with his spell at Marseille being the third time he’s gone out on loan since joining the Gunners.

It’s still not quite clear what the future holds for Saliba at Arsenal, and this has led to interest from Serie A leaders AC Milan ahead of the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Frenchman could do well to try moving away from north London after his lack of opportunities under Mikel Arteta, who has other options in central defence after signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in recent transfer windows.

William Saliba in Marseille training
That could perhaps be taken as a signal that Saliba is unlikely to feature in the Arsenal first-team any time soon, though fans may be concerned about the prospect of letting him go.

Saliba has long looked a hugely promising young talent, and he could surely compete for a place in Arteta’s XI in the near future, with interest from a big name like Milan a clear sign of his potential.

Arsenal notably lost Serge Gnabry as a youngster and lived to regret it, and Saliba could go down a similar path.

