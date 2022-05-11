Mikel Arteta responds to Gabriel Jesus’ agent revealing Arsenal transfer talks

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a blunt response to being asked about the truth behind Gabriel Jesus’ agent’s claims that the Manchester City striker has held talks with the Gunners.

Watch the video clip below as Arteta flat out refuses to talk about a player that is not currently his own, with the Spanish tactician clearly not keen to give anything away despite speculation involving a move for Jesus hotting up…

Jesus has been a key player for City in recent years and looks like he’d be a good fit for Arsenal, who surely need to make big investments up front this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
La Liga star closer to transfer away with Man United & Chelsea among favourites for his signature
Agent confirms transfer “talks” with Arsenal, his client likes “the project”
West Ham lead race to sign unsettled Arsenal ace despite recent bust-up with Declan Rice

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium in January, and further departures are likely as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano was seemingly told by Jesus’ agent that Arsenal had spoken with them and impressed them with their project…

He also said six other clubs could be in the running, however, so it remains to be seen if AFC are in a particularly strong position.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.