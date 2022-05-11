Mikel Arteta responds to Gabriel Jesus’ agent revealing Arsenal transfer talks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a blunt response to being asked about the truth behind Gabriel Jesus’ agent’s claims that the Manchester City striker has held talks with the Gunners.

Watch the video clip below as Arteta flat out refuses to talk about a player that is not currently his own, with the Spanish tactician clearly not keen to give anything away despite speculation involving a move for Jesus hotting up…

? "I don't talk about any players that are not with us." Mikel Arteta refuses to be drawn into conversations about links with Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/19gjsfg2Af — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 11, 2022

Jesus has been a key player for City in recent years and looks like he’d be a good fit for Arsenal, who surely need to make big investments up front this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium in January, and further departures are likely as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano was seemingly told by Jesus’ agent that Arsenal had spoken with them and impressed them with their project…

Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing”. ??? #AFC “There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel – he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. pic.twitter.com/kEHF2LqAdC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022

He also said six other clubs could be in the running, however, so it remains to be seen if AFC are in a particularly strong position.