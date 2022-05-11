Aston Villa given fresh update over Philippe Coutinho amid Barcelona negotiations

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are indeed negotiating with Barcelona over a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The midfielder has impressed since making his loan move to the Midlands this season, and Steven Gerrard is said to want to keep him around long-term.

Things haven’t worked out for Coutinho at Barcelona following his big-money move in 2018.

And it’s clear Barca don’t want him back as they look to build afresh under Xavi Hernandez.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace chief makes admission over Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher
Liverpool urged to sign Premier League star in response to Man City’s transfer swoop for Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag to be handed healthy budget ahead of first Man Utd campaign

That’s part of the reason Villa were allowed an option to buy in the Brazilian’s contract, worth £34million, according to various sources.

But Villa feel they ought to pay a bit less, and are negotiation with Barca to strike a deal worth less than the pre-agreed amount, according to Mundo Deportivo.

MORE: Xavi offers update on Araujo after scary collapse

And a fresh report from Catalunya Radio via SportWitness claims Barcelona have confirmed Villa’s interest to them.

They say talks are progressing between the two clubs but that a fee is yet to be agreed.

More Stories Aston Villa FC Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.