Aston Villa are indeed negotiating with Barcelona over a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The midfielder has impressed since making his loan move to the Midlands this season, and Steven Gerrard is said to want to keep him around long-term.

Things haven’t worked out for Coutinho at Barcelona following his big-money move in 2018.

And it’s clear Barca don’t want him back as they look to build afresh under Xavi Hernandez.

That’s part of the reason Villa were allowed an option to buy in the Brazilian’s contract, worth £34million, according to various sources.

But Villa feel they ought to pay a bit less, and are negotiation with Barca to strike a deal worth less than the pre-agreed amount, according to Mundo Deportivo.

And a fresh report from Catalunya Radio via SportWitness claims Barcelona have confirmed Villa’s interest to them.

They say talks are progressing between the two clubs but that a fee is yet to be agreed.