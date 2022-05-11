Aston Villa set to beat West Ham to Arsenal star this summer

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Eddie Nketiah to join the club in the summer on a free transfer beating West Ham to the Arsenal striker.

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that should nothing go wrong with the deal, it could be made official at the end of the season.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal have been trying to keep Nketiah and get him to sign a new deal but that looks to have failed, as the Gunners now look set to lose both their strikers this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the North London club as well.

The Daily Mail reported this week that West Ham were in pole position for the 22-year old, who are looking to add firepower to their squad this summer after Michail Antonio was left to lead the Hammers line solo this season but will now have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Nketiah has been in good form of late, having scored four goals in his last four games, and that combined with the fact that the player will be free has clearly gained the striker some attention ahead of the summer.

However, it seems that Villa have bet their competitors to Nketiah’s signature, with Gerrard said to have played a pivotal role in convincing the Arsenal man to join the project next season according to Todofichajes.

The Midlands club spend big last summer as they looked to climb up the Premier League table but the season hasn’t gone as planned, but now under Gerrard, they will have another go next season and Nketiah could well be part of that journey.