Atletico Madrid out of race for Man United and Newcastle target

Atletico Madrid are out of the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and have now turned to Raúl de Tomás to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that Nunez was the Madrid side’s first option to replace the outgoing Luis Suarez this summer but the high price set by Benfica for the star and the strength of the Premier League have ended their hopes of signing the Uruguayan.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest amongst several Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United and Newcastle United reports the Daily Mirror, and both received a boost this week with the Benfica man’s advisers believing his style could be well suited to English football.

Man United are in the market for a striker this summer and Nunez would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils, whether Cristiano Ronaldo stays or not.

In his debut column for CaughtOffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “My understanding is also that Cristiano would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – Man United will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

As for Newcastle, the signing of Nunez would be a big statement to the rest of the league that the Magpies have arrived, following their takeover. Eddie Howe will be looking to add top-quality this summer to climb the league table and the 22-year-old striker is just that.

Nunez is having an incredible season in Portugal, where the Uruguayan has scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions. The 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world and his style would be very impactful in the Premier League.

Man United and Newcastle will hope to see the Benfica man in their shirt next season and now have one less club to worry about with regards to Atletico Madrid.