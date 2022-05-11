Barcelona set to help Tottenham out with full-back problems

Barcelona are said to be targeting Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon this summer as they up their search for a left-back reports the Daily Mirror.

The 25-year-old had a good opening campaign for Spurs but has fallen out of favour with new coach Antonio Conte, who seems to prefer Ryan Sessegnon in the left-back role and being just 21-years-old, the Englishman is being viewed as one of the future stars of the club.

The full-back roles in the Italian’s 3-4-3 formation are very important and it has been a problem for the 52-year-old coach as nobody has been able to lock down their place in these positions so far this season, which has seen players such as Matt Doherty play at left-back during a period.

This would be a sensational switch to Catalunya as the Spurs full-back is a former Real Madrid player with a £27.5million buy-back clause for him to return to the Bernabeu. Barcelona are trying to sign a top left-back this summer and have also been linked with Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso reports the Daily Mirror.

Should Reguilon leave, the Daily Mail has stated that Conte will replace the 25-year-old with Atalanta full-back, Joakim Maehle, who is being viewed as an ideal player for Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system.

If the Spaniard does leave North London in the summer, he might have already played his last game for the club as according to Football Insider, Reguilon underwent tests on Tuesday that will determine if his season is over or not, following a recent injury in training.

This would be a win-win for both clubs, as Barca gets their left-back and Spurs get cash to spend on a player of Conte’s choice for the role.