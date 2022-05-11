Benjamin Mendy spotted in public with ankle tag ahead of trial

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been pictured running with an ankle tag ahead of his rape trial on July 25th.

The 27-year-old was charged by seven counts of rape relating to four women, one count of sexual assault and one of attempted rape, all of which he denies. All of the charges are alleged to have happened between late 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy was arrested for these crimes back in August 2021 according to Bleacher Report but having done a brief stint in jail, was granted bail back in January.

Having been suspended by Man City, following his arrest, the left-back has been maintaining his fitness levels by going on long-distance runs on Cheshire’s country lanes reports the Daily Star.

The Frenchman was spotted on one of these runs and photographers were interested in his ankle tag, which was visible under his sock on his left foot.

The judge for the Man City player’s trial, Judge Everett, confirmed the trial date for Mendy and his co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, who is also on bail, will be on the 25th of July, with the trial expected to last up to six weeks.

The Frenchman also has a two-day pre-trial hearing beginning on May 23, a date on which the process to justice begins.