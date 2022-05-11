Newcastle now in pole position to land Tottenham star who wants move

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer move for Tottenham’s forgotten man Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 24-year-old defender is currently on loan at Celtic, and it seems unlikely that he has a long-term future at Spurs.

Carter-Vickers is now reportedly said to be open to the possible option of moving to St James’ Park if Newcastle do decide to step up their interest in him this summer.

It seems likely the Magpies will try to bring in the USA international, who wants to leave Tottenham for more playing time, so there’s a strong chance of this move going through.

Eddie Howe has been given plenty of money to spend by Newcastle’s wealthy new owners, and Carter-Vickers could be another useful addition following January deals for big names likes Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.