Celtic could face competition in their bid to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis.

The Tottenham defender has played a starring role in the Hoops’ title chase this season, forming a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s back line.

Celtic are just one game away from wrapping up the Scottish Premier League title, six points ahead of Rangers with two games remaining.

The Bhoys have already made it clear they want to sign Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis.

Postecoglou has already said that the club are ‘working’ on the deal, while Celtic are believed to have a £6.5million option to buy.

Though, things could be complicated by interest from the Premier League.

According to CBI, Newcastle United are expressing an interest, with Eddie Howe said to be keen to strengthen his back-line further this summer.

Celtic hold the upper hand with the option to buy, but they will have to hope Carter-Vickers doesn’t have his head turned by interest in England.