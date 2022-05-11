We could potentially soon see as many as seven Premier League clubs making it into the Champions League under the competition’s new format.

According to The Athletic, the Champions League is set to change to a new format for the 2024/25 season, which could see an expansion to allow five English sides into the tournament, but potentially even more as well.

The report claims that these changes will soon be announced by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, with the competition being expanded from 32 teams to 36.

In an unlikely scenario, there could be as many as seven English clubs involved in this new set-up, depending on a combination of league finishes and successes in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Still, the inclusion of five Premier League clubs will most likely be seen as good news for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United – two fallen giants who are no longer regulars in the top four.

Tottenham may also benefit from the changes as they’re often in and out of the top four places in the Premier League, and one imagines the likes of West Ham and Leicester City might also be encouraged by this news after coming close to breaking into the Champions League places in recent times.