Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen would be a worthwhile signing for Manchester United when he becomes a free agent this summer.

That’s the view of former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick, who was full of praise for Eriksen when he discussed the Denmark international with CaughtOffside.

Eriksen suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, and it’s astonishing to see him come back so strongly since then with some fine performances in the Premier League.

Chadwick is a big fan of the former Tottenham attacking midfielder, and admits he’d add something different to this Man Utd squad, who could do well to try picking up some of the big-name free agents on the market this summer.

“You’d definitely take some of the free agents out there this summer. It’s been a difficult season for United so you’d want to see new blood coming in, creating a bit more competition, boosting morale,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Eriksen – it’s been incredible to see him back on a football pitch after those horrifying scenes last summer, let alone to see how well he’s performing. He offers something different, something that United don’t really have at the moment with the quality of his passing and his technique on set plays.

“He’s not the most physical player and wasn’t quite at his best towards the end of his time at Spurs, or during his time at Inter Milan, but he’s now playing with so much freedom.

“Brentford were really poor when United beat them at Old Trafford last week but I thought Eriksen was a real shining light for them. He created the best opportunities they had.

“I think those players would add something, and as free agents they look like the kind of players United should be trying to get. I’d definitely take Eriksen, he’d definitely add something to this United squad.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs and Leicester are among the clubs interested in Eriksen this summer.

“There are three Premier League clubs that are well informed about Eriksen’s situation: Tottenham and Leicester are keeping tabs on it, but have not yet made any proposals because everything will depend on Christian’s decisions, who asked to wait for the end of the season. The third club is still secret,” Romano wrote.

“Inter Milan has the biggest regret: Simone Inzaghi and the entire board of the club wanted to keep him but for the Serie A rules it was impossible given the medical intervention that Eriksen had to undergo.

“We see now that that is Italian football’s loss, as Eriksen has been a joy to watch in the Premier League, and, whatever happens with him this summer, this remarkable comeback story will continue, most likely in England, next season.”