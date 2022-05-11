Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish says the London club are tying to keep Conor Gallagher beyond this season.

Gallagher has been superb for the Eagles since arriving on a loan deal for this season, scoring eight and assisting five.

It has been a comfortable campaign for Palace, and Gallagher has played a big part in making that the case.

In fact, he was voted as the club’s Player of the Season in Tuesday night’s awards.

And it is no surprise that Palace chairman Parish wants to keep Gallager around beyond this season.

“We would love to have him back,” he told Sky Sports. “We are not going to pretend that that’s not the case.

“Conor will make his own choices, and the club will have something to say about it, but we have enjoyed every minute of having him here this season.

“And if that’s all we get of him, and we hope it’s not, then he has been a fantastic attribute to the club as a player and as a person as well.”

MORE: Rudiger set for eye-watering salary at Real Madrid

Gallagher will return to Chelsea over the summer, but we will have to see what happens beyond that.

The midfielder is clearly a top talent, but if he is not going to get regular football at Chelsea next season, he may well be better off heading back out on loan.