Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly closer to a transfer away from the club, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea hovering for his signature.

The France international’s current contract with Barca runs out this summer, and it seems there’s no progress being made on getting him to sign a new deal at the Nou Camp, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims that Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Dembele and would be the main contenders to sign him if he does move on as expected.

Dembele has shown real improvement with his performances for Barcelona recently, and it could be a real loss for the Catalan giants if he leaves on a free.

It would be great news for United, however, who could really do with making changes in attack ahead of next season without spending a fortune.

The Red Devils could do with upgrades on flops like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have been out of form for some time, while even Jadon Sancho has been slow to get going at Old Trafford, and Jesse Lingard will be out of contract this summer so will surely move on.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also look in need of a signing like Dembele after a frustrating season in which their attacking players haven’t really clicked.

The Blues could surely see Dembele as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, with the deal possibly set to give a boost to Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled and who surely needs a bit more help up front.