Frenkie de Jong is reportedly set to join Manchester United from Barcelona this summer for around €80million according to reliable Barcelona insider, Gerard Romero.

The journalist broke the news on his show, JijantesFC, in which he stated that the deal is 95% likely to be completed by the end of the month.

The player is being sold purely from an economic standpoint as the club looks to raise funds ahead of the summer window and the Dutchman is one of Barca’s most sellable assets.

De Jong hasn’t had the best of seasons for Barcelona this season and the Catalan side understands that if he continues for one more season and has another campaign like this one, he will lose value and Barca will lose money.

The La Liga giants could also be looking to take advantage of Erik ten Hag’s move to Man United, as the pair have worked together before at Ajax and had great success.

? Así hemos contado la más que probable salida de Frenkie De Jong al Manchester United en las próximas semanas #mercato ??@JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/8EXLoCWzws — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 11, 2022

De Jong became the first-team star under the ten-Hag as a youngster during the 2017/18 season and went on to play 57 times in the Eredivisie up until his departure in 2019.

The pair won a Dutch double during the 2018-19 season and went all the way to the semi-finals of the Champions League that year before narrowly losing to Tottenham.

De Jong was voted Eredivisie player of the season after that campaign, which earned the Dutchman his move to Barcelona.

The 24-year-old now looks set to reunite with his former boss in Manchester and will also get to play alongside his fellow teammate, Donny Van de Beek, who partnered De Jong in midfield in that Ajax team.

Should this deal go through, it would be an incredible bit of business for Man United. De Jong has the ability to become the best midfielder in the world but has lacked consistency at times in Spain. The Dutchman had one of his best-ever seasons under the new United boss and if ten Hag can unlock that again, the new era at Man United could be off to a good start.