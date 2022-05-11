New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to be armed with a juicy transfer budget ahead of his first season.

The Dutchman has a tough job to turn United around, and it’s a job most have failed at since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Ten Hag has worked wonders with Ajax and with a young squad, and it’s hoped he can lead a rebuild at Old Trafford over the coming years.

But to do that, he will need to make a number of signings, and according to the latest report, he will be given a war chest of sorts.

The Daily Star claim ten Hag will be given as much as £100million to spend on new signings this summer.

That may not be the biggest of budgets when compared to some of the other big clubs around Europe.

But United have spent significantly over recent years, including to sign the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire in recent years.

MORE: Ten Hag puts together Man Utd pre-season plans

Sales could also help ten Hag, and he should have a good salary budget to work with, given the likes of Paul Pogba are set to leave this summer.

The £100million is certainly a healthy budget for ten Hag, but he will need to be smart with his signings given the number of areas United need to improve this summer.