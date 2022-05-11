“I would fear Pogba moving to City”, admits former Manchester United midfielder

Paul Pogba has it in him to be a good signing for Manchester City if a surprise transfer were to come off this summer.

The France international is coming towards the end of his contract at Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see who is in the running to snap up the free agent in the weeks and months ahead.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his CaughtOffside column that City have considered Pogba, but haven’t made an offer for him, while he also suggested that, in his view, the 29-year-old would be better off moving somewhere else.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick has weighed in on the speculation, stating while he’s unsure if Pogba is the ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of play, he also fears him getting a lot better at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think it would be a really surprising move,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Not many players move between Manchester United and Manchester City, obviously Carlos Tevez is the famous recent example.

“I would fear Pogba moving to City, because I could see him doing well there and that would be another negative for Man United because they couldn’t get the best out of him. I’d be more comfortable with him going to someone like Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

“He’s a world class player on his day and he could go to City and hit the ground running. The way City play, the way they press, isn’t exactly the way you’d imagine Pogba being the most natural fit. They all run their socks off for Pep Guardiola, and though I’m sure Pogba could do that, it’s not really his style. His strengths are when he’s on the ball.

“It would be a real strange one and one I personally hope doesn’t happen. I just worry that under Pep he’d become the world beater we know he can be.”

Pogba joined MUFC from Juventus back in 2016 but hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, with a departure this summer surely the best for all involved.