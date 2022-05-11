Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa have reached agreement with Barcelona for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho looks set to turn his loan move to Aston Villa permanent.

That’s according to leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Aston Villa has reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the Brazilian attacker on a permanent deal.

Despite being wanted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United (Goal), this latest update appears to have drawn a line under the ongoing saga.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who now of course manages the Villians is understood to be a big fan of Coutinho and was understandably hugely influential in the attacker’s decision to move to Villa Park permanently.

Since joining in January on loan, Coutinho has been a revelation.

Having so far featured in 16 matches, in all competitions, the 29-year-old has directly contributed to an impressive seven goals – a stat that the South American is likely to improve on next season, especially once he has been given a full campaign in the club’s famous claret and blue colours.

