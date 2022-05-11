Fitting referee confirmed for Champions League final in Paris

Clement Turpin of France will referee the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on the 28th of May in Paris.

The 39-year-old Frenchman has been an international referee since 2010 and this season’s Champions League final will be his first, after serving as the fourth official in the 2018 final, which was contested between Liverpool and Real Madrid also.

The French official refereed seven UEFA Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final first leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid and has the experience of refereeing a big UEFA final having been the man in the middle for the Europa League final last season, which was contested between Manchester United and Villarreal.

This is a fitting appointment, not only because Turpin is French, but he’s previously officiated three Liverpool games, none of which have ended in defeat. The French official has also officiated over four Real Madrid games which have all been won by the Spaniards, so it seems that the referee is a lucky one for both clubs.

Turpin seems well capable of the pressures that lie ahead in Europe’s biggest game and has been involved in several matches involving both clubs contesting the final.

Liverpool are going for their seventh European Cup in Paris, whilst Real Madrid are looking to extend their lead as the competition’s most decorated side with 14.