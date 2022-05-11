Jamie Carragher sends message to Sadio Mane amid Bayern Munich transfer talk

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a message to Sadio Mane amid talk of an Anfield exit for the forward.

Mane has just a year remaining on his current Anfield deal, and if a new one cannot be agreed, the Reds will likely have to sell him this summer.

Up until this point, Liverpool have concentrated their efforts on Mo Salah, whose contract is up at the same time, and that has left them in an equally vulnerable position with Mane.

As a result, Bayern Munich are eyeing a summer move, according to Sky Germany, and that’s far from ideal for Liverpool.

Mane has been a sensation at Anfield since his arrival in 2016, playing a key role in the club’s success over the last six years.

And just about everyone connected with Liverpool will be desperate for him to stay.

That includes Reds legend Carragher, who sent a clear message to Mane during his latest Sky Sports appearance.

“When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player.

“There is just something about Mane. He’s sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

“He, along with Salah, has been doing that for five years – they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable.

“I’m a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he’d have me to deal with!”

