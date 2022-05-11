Jamie Carragher talks up 26-year-old Arsenal-linked striker

Arsenal is likely to try and sign a new striker this summer and one player linked with a surprise move to the Emirates has been Aston Villa’s, Ollie Watkins.

In action on Tuesday evening against Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Liverpool, Watkins, who unfortunately saw his teammates beaten 2-1, was a standout performer.

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet, the former Brentford hitman was a constant threat and kept the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk on their toes all night.

Although Watkins has only been with Steven Gerrard’s Villians for a little less than two years, the end of the current campaign has seen him heavily linked with a summer move to Arsenal (Mirror).

Discussing the Villa number 11’s latest showing, ex-Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher had a lot to say about the 26-year-old during his post-match analysis live on Sky Sports (broadcast date and time: 10.05.2022, 7.30 pm BST onwards).

“He’s been a real handful tonight,” Carragher said.

“Every time that ball goes up. No defender has had a free header. Great body strength. He’s been bullying those centre-backs about, especially Matip, who has found it – not difficult – but it’s been a real fight every time it’s gone up to the frontman.

“It’s certainly not been easy for the centre-backs.”

Since joining the Midlands side during the summer of 2020, Watkins, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 73 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 32 goals along the way.