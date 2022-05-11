Jon Moss wasn’t good enough and got key decision wrong in Aston Villa vs Liverpool clash, says ex-ref

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey was not too impressed with the performance of Jon Moss during the game between Aston Villa and Liverpool last night.

The Reds won 2-1 at Villa Park, but Moss seemed off the pace and got a few key decisions wrong on the night.

Most notably, the match official made the strange decision to give Liverpool a free-kick after Naby Keita clearly stamped on Villa midfielder Doulas Luiz.

See the incident below, which very clearly looks like a bad challenge from Keita, and it’s hard to understand how Moss gave this the other way…

this was given as a liverpool free kick? pic.twitter.com/I4fa9cplji — moowell? (@Yind21) May 10, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

“I thought Jon Moss’ performance wasn’t the best, it was an indifferent performance,” Halsey told CaughtOffside.

“The incident with Naby Keita stamping on Douglas Luiz is a clear foul and obviously Jon was off the pace and missed it.

“He didn’t quite look fit enough to keep up with the pace of this game. It happens, referees are like players, they’re not at their best in every game and this was one where he missed some things, including that clear foul that should’ve been a free-kick to Aston Villa, rather than Liverpool.

“I can’t disagree with Villa fans if they feel they should’ve had some free-kicks at various moments.”