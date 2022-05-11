Jurgen Klopp issues Sadio Mane verdict amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool striker Sadio Mane amid rumours the forward could leave this summer.

Liverpool find themselves in a vulnerable position when it comes to Mane’s contract.

Unless they can agree a deal with the striker this summer, they will likely have to sell him due to his contract expiring in 2023.

Until now, the Reds have concentrated their efforts on signing Mo Salah to a new deal, overlooking Mane.

But they will have been given an almighty nudge after Sky Germany reported that Bayern Munich are targeting the forward this summer.

In the meantime, Mane has scored a key goal to keep Liverpool’s title bid alive, netting the winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

And after the game, Reds boss Klopp issued a glowing verdict on the man he hopes to keep around beyond this summer.

“He’s a machine, I told him after the game. He is a huge player. His physicality is brutal. He is a mix of technique, desire and physicality when at the moment everyone has a few yards in the legs,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“You can see it with him to be honest. Top goal, he is just a fantastic world-class player.”

