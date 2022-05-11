Liverpool have been advised that signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane would be the ideal response to Manchester City’s transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Reds are currently looking like just missing out on this season’s Premier League title, and City could pull even further ahead with the signing of a world class talent like Haaland.

The Norway international is one of the finest finishers in world football and will surely make City even more of a force in the years to come, so it could be crucial for Liverpool to respond with a statement signing of their own this summer.

Writing in his column in the Times, pundit Tony Cascarino made it clear he felt LFC could do with bringing in Kane from Spurs.

The England international has the qualities to play for a bigger club after failing to ever win any silverware for Tottenham, and Cascarino makes the point that it’s hard to imagine any other move for him right now after City’s move for Haaland.

“Klopp has said that Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City will “set new levels” and that suggests to me that the Liverpool manager has a big deal up his sleeve,” Cascarino said.

“Signing Harry Kane would be the perfect way for Liverpool to respond to City’s capture of Haaland. Tottenham Hotspur are set to finish outside the Champions League places and if that happens Kane is unlikely to want to stay for another year.

“The England talisman cannot go to City because of Haaland’s move, Manchester United are not an option because they will miss out on the Champions League and Chelsea already have Romelu Lukaku.

“That leaves Liverpool as the only suitable destination for Kane — and he would be a great fit for Klopp’s team.

“I could not think of a more perfect centre forward for Liverpool. Kane, 28, boasts an exceptional workrate, he can drop deep in the same way as Roberto Firmino and he scores all types of goals.

“He also has the same humility as all of Liverpool’s best attackers, the DNA of Klopp’s side. Kane could outscore Mohamed Salah and provide the kind of assists he has for Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski this season at Tottenham.”

Is Kane Liverpool transfer realistic?

While Cascarino makes some good points, it’s hard to see this deal happening as it’s not like Liverpool to splash the cash on superstar signings, particularly someone of Kane’s age and recent fitness record.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick said he now expected Kane to stay at Spurs, whilst suggesting Liverpool will continue to go about their work in the transfer market in the same way that’s brought them so much success under Klopp.

“I think Kane will stay at Spurs. He struggled at the start of the season, but he’s finishing the year really strongly. He had his opportunity to go to City last summer, but with them signing Haaland now that ship has surely sailed,” Chadwick said.

On Liverpool, he added: “Liverpool’s recruitment is a bit different, and in fairness it’s probably the best recruitment around at the moment.

“You see the players who’ve come in for a fraction of the price of Haaland. Players like Jota and Diaz have come in and have been excellent, Mane and Salah obviously didn’t cost a huge amount of money.

“It’s a different way of doing things, and Liverpool can probably pull another iron out of the fire, even if it’s not someone of the same profile of Haaland. Diaz and Jota will probably be even stronger next season.

“Even with Haaland I don’t think City will run away with it next season.”