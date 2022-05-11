Liverpool attacker Mo Salah has pulled no punches when asked about his ability compared to his rivals.

The Egyptian forward, who is once again on course to win this season’s Premier League top goalscorer award, feels he is the ‘best’ in the world when it comes to the wide-attacking position.

“If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best,” Salah told beIN SPORTS (as quoted by Goal).

“I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words.”

“I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty.”

Given the fact the former Chelsea and Roma attacker has scored an eye-watering 22 domestic goals and another eight across all other competitions, it is impossible to argue that he is not well up there with the very best.

However, continually overlooked when it comes to individual awards such as the prestigious Ballon d’Or, Salah’s recent comments obviously suggest that he feels he deserves more credit.

Liverpool is set for two massive cup finals this month.

The Reds’ FA Cup final against Chelsea will take place this weekend with Europe’s Champions League final against Real Madrid scheduled for May 28.

Should the 29-year-old fire Jurgen Klopp’s side to two of the sport’s most iconic trophies, surely he cannot be stopped when it comes to the possibility of being crowned the world’s best player.