What Fabinho told Liverpool boss Klopp about chances of playing FA Cup final clash vs Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho gave the Reds a bit of a scare last night when he had to go off with an injury in the win over Aston Villa.

The Reds take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend, and will not want to be up against the Blues in such an important game without their Brazilian midfield enforcer.

Fabinho has been superb once again for Liverpool this season, and will surely be key to their hopes of winning more silverware in the coming weeks as they chase an historic quadruple.

Liverpool fans will be relieved then, as the Times report that Fabinho reassured Jurgen Klopp that he should be fit to play at Wembley this Saturday.

Fabinho didn’t look in the best condition as he hobbled off, but the report states he was soon walking more freely again, and gave this reassurance to his manager.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season and will be the favourites to triumph against them again this weekend.

LFC are also still in the title race, albeit only just, while they will also meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.