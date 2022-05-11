Manchester City has confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Erling Haaland.

The Premier League leaders announced earlier this week, via their official website, that they have ‘agreed in principle’ a deal to bring Norway’s Haaland to England’s top flight.

After fighting off the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the Citizens will soon be able to say they have one of the sport’s most prolific forwards on their books.

In fact, City is so delighted with their recent business, that according to a report from ESPN, the Citizens’ squad have already begun planning for life with the Norway international.

After learning that the club have agreed to trigger the 21-year-old’s €60m (£51m) release clause, players have joked that the striker’s modest price tag is even less than the £53m fee rivals Manchester United paid Shakhtar Donetsk for midfielder Fred back in 2018.

Fred, 29, often receives some unfair criticism, but given his huge price tag four years ago, the Brazilian midfielder has become an easy target when comparing players’ value for money.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible not to admit that the Citizens have bagged themselves an absolute bargain in Haaland.

The prolific hitman is likely to be an instant success in the Premier League and could be the missing piece to Pep Guardiola’s Champions League puzzle.

Only time will tell, but it is hard to imagine a scenario where Haaland doesn’t bag goals in abundance.