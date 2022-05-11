Nemanja Matic has said his farewell to Old Trafford after five years at the club.

The Serbian has been a consistent performer since his surprise move from Chelsea, racking up 128 Premier League appearances in that time.

Matic hasn’t been part of a successful United side during his time, but he is respected by the fans for his approach to the game.

And he was given a nice ovation from supporters after United’s win over Brentford at Old Trafford last week.

United face Crystal Palace away on the final day of the season, and so the Brentford game was the final home clash of the campaign.

That meant it was time to say goodbye for Matic, who is out of contract at the end of this season and headed for a departure.

The 33-year-old has rejected a one-year extension option in his deal, and he took the opportunity to say goodbye.

“I feel great and it’s really great to say goodbye to the club and the fans in such a wonderful way. There were 75,000 people in the stands,” he told K1 Televizija via The Mirror.

“I wanted to leave a mark in that club, after Nemanja Vidic, who was the first to do so. But everything that is beautiful has an end.

“I tried to brighten the face of all people in Serbia with my game, and I hope that someone from our region will continue this tradition.

“I don’t like to talk about myself, it should be done by others, and nowadays, because of the internet and new technologies, with one click you can find out everything about what I did and what I achieved.”