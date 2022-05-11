Newcastle United have pulled out of the running for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The newly taken over Toon will undoubtedly be looking to flex their financial muscles once the summer transfer window officially opens.

However, despite being keen to offer Lingard a route out of Old Trafford, the playmaker’s wage demands are believed to be too much to remain in line with the Magpies’ financial structure.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim Lingard is now most likely to move abroad.

It isn’t just the Red Devils who are preparing to bid farewell to one of their longest-serving players, the Geordies, led by manager Eddie Howe, could also be set for a departure of their own.

MORE: “I would fear Pogba moving to City”, admits former Manchester United midfielder

Midfielder Sean Longstaff has reportedly rejected a new contract and could leave St James’ Park once his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is believed to be keen to find a club that can offer him more first-team minutes.

Despite coming close to leaving the club in January, Longstaff has remained on Newcastle United’s books with Howe recently suggesting the midfielder’s long-term future is in the North East.

“January is very, very intense for everyone connected with the club, and trust me, this has been the most intense January I’ve experienced,” Howe told reporters earlier this year, as quoted by the Chronicle.

“So, in terms of our current players that are out of contract, that may well have to wait until the end of January when we know we’re secure in what we’ve done.

“Sean has a long-term future at this football club. I’ve been impressed with him since I’ve come in.

“He’s been committed, he’s trained well and he’s earned his place in the team. He got an opportunity against Man United, and I thought he was excellent.

“I thought the team weren’t particularly good against Cambridge, so we’re looking for a response from the team, and Sean is part of that team.”

That no longer appears to be the case, therefore, given the void that Longstaff will leave in his squad squad, Howe will almost certainly be keen to recruit a suitable replacement.

Since joining the Magpies’ youth academy all the way back in 2003, Longstaff, who was promoted to the side’s senior first-team in 2019, has gone on to feature in 93 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals along the way.