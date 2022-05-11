West Ham United are reportedly leading the race for the free transfer of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The 22-year-old’s future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain at the moment, as he heads towards being a free agent at the end of this season.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal have been trying to keep Nketiah and get him to sign a new deal after his recent improvement in form.

Still, if Nketiah doesn’t stay with the Gunners, it seems West Ham are leading the race for the England Under-21 international’s signature, according to the Daily Mail.

This could be slightly awkward, given the recent big bust-up Nketiah had with Declan Rice when the two clubs met in the Premier League…

Still, the Hammers could do with strengthening up front after becoming overly reliant on Michail Antonio due to a lack of depth in that department.

Nketiah on a free seems like a no-brainer for David Moyes and co. if they can pull it off, though one imagines Arsenal fans will be hoping their club can persuade him to stay.

Not only does Nketiah look a useful squad player right now, but West Ham’s recent improvement means they’d potentially be strengthening a top four rival if Nketiah went there.