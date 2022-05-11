West Ham United and Arsenal are reportedly both considering Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a potential summer transfer target.

The England international has impressed in his time at Villa Park, and it’s not too surprising to now see transfer rumours about a possible big move for him ahead of next season.

According to the Guardian, Watkins is emerging as a target for West Ham, though he could have a staggering asking price of around £50million.

The Hammers certainly need a new signing up front due to a lack of alternatives behind Michail Antonio, and Watkins looks like he’d be a good fit, but that’s a lot of money to pay for a player with 24 Premier League goals in the last two seasons.

Arsenal also seem to be considering the 26-year-old as one of several options to strengthen up front this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are facing a potential crisis up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah now about to be out of contract.

It would be surprising, however, if Watkins ended up being their first choice, especially if he’d cost £50m.