Man United pursuing forward transfer that could have repercussions for Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs keen on a potential transfer deal for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form in Serie A, and looks ideal to give Man Utd more quality in a problem position next season.

The Red Devils could do with a long-term replacement for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial may no longer have much of a role at the club after a loss of form.

According to Calciomercato, Osimhen is being targeted by United and Newcastle, and if he moves then he could be replaced by Chelsea youngster Armando Broja.

The Albania international has impressed on loan at Southampton this season, and he looks like he could be ideal for Napoli to replace Osimhen if they have to.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would agree to this, as they may feel Broja is promising talent that they’d like to have around for the future.

Still, if United end up making a move for Osimhen it could give the Blues a decision to make over Broja, who will no doubt be eager to keep playing regularly, which is surely not guaranteed for him at Stamford Bridge.