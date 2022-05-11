Manchester United are reportedly in very advanced negotiations over a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Man Utd now look the clear favourites to land the Spain international, though Chelsea had also been considering him as an alternative to Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to Todo Fichajes.

Torres has shone in La Liga and major competitions like the Champions League and the Europa League in recent times, and it’s not surprising to see transfer rumours linking him with a big move this summer.

United need an upgrade on Harry Maguire after this hugely disappointing season, and Torres looks like the right fit for incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have major defensive concerns as well due to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen being out of contract this summer.

Kounde makes sense as a top target for the Blues, but Torres could also have been a decent alternative in that position.

It will be interesting to see how these players settle in in England after doing so well in Spanish football.