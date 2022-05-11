As this season draws to a dramatic conclusion, fans of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for arguably the biggest North London Derby in recent history.

Both London rivals are vying for a place in next season’s Champions League and with the sides set to meet on Thursday night, fans could soon learn each other’s European fate.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will come into Thursday’s match four points ahead in the race for the top four.

However, looking to close the gap and take the race down to the league’s two final games, Antonio Conte will know that if his Lilywhites are to be in next season’s most prestigious cup competition, then all three points are a must and former striker Peter Crouch thinks he knows where the intriguing match can be won and lost.

Speaking recently to the Daily Mail about this week’s blockbuster encounter in the country’s capital, Crouch, when asked where Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest threat will come from, said: “Whoever is looking after Kane and Son!

“That is the area of the pitch where this is won and lost because those two can take a game away from anyone.

“Son is criminally underrated – he’s up there with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.”

Son has once again enjoyed a hugely successful season and alongside Kane, has easily been his side’s best player.

Currently pushing Liverpool’s Mo Salah all the way in the race for the Golden Boot award, Son, who has netted 20 times in the Premier League this campaign, is without a doubt in the best form of his life.

Can he be the difference on Thursday night? – Let us know what you think in the comments.

Thursday night’s match is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.