Premier League legend set for full-time coaching talks with Spurs

Yaya Toure is heading for talks to become a full-time coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the former Manchester City midfielder is close to completing his UEFA A License.

Currently coaching the Lilywhite’s under-18s, Toure, 38, who made 316 Premier League appearances during an eight-year spell at the Etihad, is thought to be keen to stay on as one of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff.

MORE: Peter Crouch believes Spurs star could be difference in North London Derby

Toure began his coaching career in Ukraine and Russia before returning to England earlier this year.

The Ivorian’s coaching methods are believed to have impressed members of Spurs’ set up so with talks over a full-time position on the horizon, don’t be surprised to see more of the former midfielder in and around the club’s first-team.