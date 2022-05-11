Premier League legend set for full-time coaching talks with Spurs

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Yaya Toure is heading for talks to become a full-time coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the former Manchester City midfielder is close to completing his UEFA A License.

Currently coaching the Lilywhite’s under-18s, Toure, 38, who made 316 Premier League appearances during an eight-year spell at the Etihad, is thought to be keen to stay on as one of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff.

MORE: Peter Crouch believes Spurs star could be difference in North London Derby

More Stories / Latest News
“Tottenham are ahead of Arsenal” in transfer pursuit of Premier League star, says journalist
Peter Crouch believes Spurs star could be difference in North London Derby
West Ham try their luck with mega eight-year contract offer to Declan Rice

Toure began his coaching career in Ukraine and Russia before returning to England earlier this year.

The Ivorian’s coaching methods are believed to have impressed members of Spurs’ set up so with talks over a full-time position on the horizon, don’t be surprised to see more of the former midfielder in and around the club’s first-team.

More Stories Yaya Toure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.