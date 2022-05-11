PSV set price for Dutch star wanted by several big Premier League clubs

Transfer journalist Ekrem Konur has revealed that PSV have put a price tag of £30million on Cody Gakpo.
The left-winger is wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich reported the journalist in January and they are set to battle it out over the summer for the 23-year-old’s signature.
Gakpo is having an incredible season with PSV on a personal level, with the left-winger scoring 21 goals and 15 assists across 45 games in all competitions and also winning the KNVB Cup with the Dutch side.
Although Konur didn’t mention them, Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the Dutch youngster in recent months, with the 23-year-old also hinting at liking the club a lot.
Gakpo said in an interview carried by GOAL: “Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem, I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot.
“I looked up to [Thierry] Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing.”
Gakpo is a versatile player who can also play in any position of a front three. The youngster is a very good dribbler and his output is excellent, as seen in the numbers above.
The battle for Gakpo will be a very interesting one this summer but being a club he likes, could Arsenal be the favourites for the PSV star?