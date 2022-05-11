6’7′ star keen on joining West Ham this summer

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is reportedly open to sealing a transfer to West Ham United from Stuttgart in the summer.

According to German outlet Kicker, the Hammers have been looking at Kalajdzic in recent times, with David Moyes known to be keen to strengthen up front next season.

It seems Kalajdzic could be available for just €20million, and the 6 foot 7 centre-forward is seemingly ready to consider a switch to the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen which transfer target West Ham will prioritise this summer, however, with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah also strongly linked with the club at the moment.

West Ham have been overly reliant on Michal Antonio up front, so more options could be useful to help Moyes try again to get the team into the top four next season.

