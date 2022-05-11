Arsenal ahead of Barcelona in race for potential €75million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Barcelona in the race for the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international has had a fine career at Man City, but the signing of Erling Haaland could mean there’s increased competition for places up front at the Etihad Stadium next season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Sterling could likely cost around €75million, and Arsenal are the best-placed team to lure him away, despite Barca also being mentioned as suitors for the 27-year-old.

The report states that Sterling has been convinced by the prospect of moving to the Emirates Stadium, with a deal now just needing to be agreed between Arsenal and City.

Arsenal would do well to strengthen up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both about to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Barca signed Aubameyang on a free in January, but they could perhaps also still do with strengthening their attacking options as Ousmane Dembele is also poised to become a free agent, while Philippe Coutinho’s future is also likely to be in doubt after moving on loan to Aston Villa.