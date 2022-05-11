Tottenham could reportedly be ahead of Arsenal in the running for the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer.

That’s the view of journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, following some recent speculation over Sterling possibly leaving City at the end of this season.

Although the England international has long been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side, he might find there’s increased competition for places next season following the arrival of Erling Haaland.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sterling by the Telegraph, but CBS Sports writer Jacobs says his understanding is that Spurs are ahead of the Gunners at the moment.

On Sterling’s situation, Jacobs said: “From what I gather, should he leave Manchester City, Tottenham are ahead of Arsenal in that particular pursuit,” he said.

“So if Sterling is to join Arsenal then Edu and Arteta are going to have to move quite quickly.

“I think Sterling is very intent, even though he knows Arteta very well, to play under Conte as his next manager if he is to make a move.

“The reason for that is that Tottenham have given him guarantees about style and about position.

“Tottenham’s pitch [to him] is ‘let’s get you back to doing what you do best,’ which is scoring goals.

“Arsenal’s pitch is going to be “let’s get you back to what you did at the beginning of your career” which is being a very fluid, very versatile wide player who cuts inside.

“So actually I think this is about development and what direction he’s going to head.

“I don’t think Arteta and Arsenal are prepared to tell Sterling he would join the football club and be relied upon as the main source of goals.”

Tottenham would do well to sign Sterling ahead of their rivals, but one imagines it will surely hinge on whether or not the club can move ahead of their north London neighbours in this season’s race for Champions League qualification.